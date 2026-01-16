Rep. Crow and colleagues say they're under investigation by the DOJ for video on illegal orders

A group of Democratic lawmakers who teamed up for a social media video back in November, urging U.S. service members to refuse illegal orders, say they’re now being contacted by federal prosecutors for questioning.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a former Army ranger who participated in the video, joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan to discuss this investigation.

