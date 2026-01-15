Ventura County residents can get the first chance to buy tickets to the 2028 Olympics in LA

The window is now open to register for a chance to buy tickets to the 2028 Summer Olympics, and some people in the Tri-Counties could be in the running to buy tickets before the general public.

Anyone can register and will later be assigned a time window to buy tickets online. Residents of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties will be able to buy tickets a week before everyone else. Eligibility for the locals' pre-sale event is based on zip codes.

Although Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County residents are not eligible for the pre-sale event, they can still register for the general sale. Registration is open now through March 18. Ticket prices start at $28.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will run from July 14 to 30, 2028, in Los Angeles.

The city previously hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984, making it the third three-time host city after London and Paris. The 1984 games included venues in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.