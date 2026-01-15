State Supreme Court refuses to review man's conviction in an infamous Central Coast murder case

The California Supreme Court has refused to hear a petition for review of a murder conviction in an infamous Central Coast murder case.

Paul Flores was convicted of killing Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristen Smart. The two were classmates. She was last seen being walked home by Flores following an off-campus party.

Investigators considered Flores a suspect for decades, but felt they didn't have enough evidence to arrest and convict him until 2021. Prosecutors say he killed her during an attempted sexual assault in his dorm room. Her body was never found.