2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

State Supreme Court refuses to review man's conviction in an infamous Central Coast murder case

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 15, 2026 at 4:35 PM PST
The State Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of the man accused of killing Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart in 1996.
Smart Family
Paul Flores was found guilty of the 1996 murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart.

The California Supreme Court has refused to hear a petition for review of a murder conviction in an infamous Central Coast murder case.

Paul Flores was convicted of killing Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristen Smart. The two were classmates. She was last seen being walked home by Flores following an off-campus party.

Investigators considered Flores a suspect for decades, but felt they didn't have enough evidence to arrest and convict him until 2021. Prosecutors say he killed her during an attempted sexual assault in his dorm room. Her body was never found.

In 2022, Flores was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison. In the appeal, the man's attorneys claimed there were several issues ranging from a lack of evidence to prosecutorial misconduct. The Court of Appeal rejected the arguments, and the state's highest court refused to review the decision, allowing the conviction to stand.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newskristen smartslocal poly san luis obispo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco