Ventura County residents can register now for a chance to buy tickets to the 2028 Olympics in LA

The 1984 Summer Olympics included some Olympic venues in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. That’s not part of the plan for the 2028 Games .

But the window is now open for some people in the Tri-Counties to get into the running for presale tickets .

The pre-registration is based on zip codes. Residents of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties can register now through March 18 for a chance to purchase tickets to the 2028 games.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County residents aren’t eligible to get into the ticket lottery pool. However, this isn’t expected to be the only presale event.

People who are selected will be assigned a specific window of time when they can go online to purchase tickets. Ticket prices will start at $28.