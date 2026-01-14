2026
The remains of an Illinois murder victim are those of a Fillmore man who disappeared in the 1960's

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 14, 2026 at 9:39 PM PST
Ronald Joseph Cole was last seen at his family's Fillmore home in 1965. DNA testing has helped identify his remains, which were found in a rural community about 150 miles west of Chicago.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
A Ventura County man who disappeared more than six decades ago has been positively identified as a murder victim whose remains were found in Illinois.

Ronald Joseph Cole was last seen at his family’s home in Fillmore in May of 1965.Investigators were unable to find evidence a crime had occurred.

Still, detectives considered his half-brother, David La Fever, a prime suspect in the disappearance. Their investigation continued on and off for years.La Fever died in 2007 in Alaska.

In 2024, detectives in Henry County, Illinois reviewed a cold case involving human remains found in the county in 1966.They knew it was a homicide because of a bullet hole in the skull, but weren’t able to identify the victim.

They started working with the DNA Doe project, which helps with cold cases. The DNA was linked to some relatives of the missing Ventura County man. Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives joined the investigation. They determined the DNA was a positive match, and that the remains were those of the 19-year-old Fillmore man.

With identification made of the human remains, Henry County detectives are now pursuing the murder investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco