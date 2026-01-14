Oxnard man sentenced to more than a half century in prison for murder, and string of other crimes

An Oxnard man has been sentenced to more than 50 years in jail for his part in a crime spree that left one man dead. Aaron Holmes of Oxnard pleaded no contest to first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say in April of 2015, Holmes shot a man in the foot because he thought the victim was in a rival gang. A few minutes later, he was part of a group of people that robbed some teenagers in a parking lot.

Later that night, Holmes approached a man eating dinner in a pickup truck in the parking lot of an Oxnard donut shop. When Angel Diaz saw Holmes had a gun, he tried to drive away. Holmes fired, killing Diaz.

Holmes was sentenced to 54 years to life in prison.