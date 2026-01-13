Actress Kate Hudson to be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominated actress Kate Hudson will be honored at the 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Hudson will receive the festival's Arlington Artist of the Year Award on February 13 at Santa Barbara's Arlington Theater.

Hudson received Golden Globe and SAG Actor Award nominations for her acclaimed performance in the musical drama Song Sung Blue. Her more than two-decade-long career includes dramas like Almost Famous and comedies like Bride Wars.

The Arlington Artist of the Year Award is one of the festival's newest honors. Actor Timothée Chalamet won the inaugural award last year.

The 2026 Festival will run from February 4 to 14.