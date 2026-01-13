2026
California Coast News

Actress Kate Hudson to be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:19 AM PST
Gavin Bond
/
Netflix
Actress Kate Hudson will receive the 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Arlington Artist of the Year Award

She'll receive the festival's Arlington Artist of the Year Award on February 13.

Golden Globe winner and Academy Award-nominated actress Kate Hudson will be honored at the 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Hudson will receive the festival's Arlington Artist of the Year Award on February 13 at Santa Barbara's Arlington Theater.

Hudson received Golden Globe and SAG Actor Award nominations for her acclaimed performance in the musical drama Song Sung Blue. Her more than two-decade-long career includes dramas like Almost Famous and comedies like Bride Wars.

The Arlington Artist of the Year Award is one of the festival's newest honors. Actor Timothée Chalamet won the inaugural award last year.

The 2026 Festival will run from February 4 to 14.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco