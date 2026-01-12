Illinois man charged over online threat made against Thousand Oaks Hanukkah celebration

A man who threatened to harm people at a Hanukkah celebration in Ventura County over the holidays has been arrested.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s office, Glen Benson, who lives in Illinois, commented on a social media post about a Hanukkah event planned for Thousand Oaks. In his comment, he threatened to harm attendees.

Authorities were dispatched to the event to ensure the safety of attendees. They also identified Benson as a suspect for the threat.

Working with the FBI, a case was built against the 61-year-old man. Benson was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of interstate communications with a threat to injure and arrested last week. He has not yet entered a plea.