California Coast News

Tragedy hits Oxnard Police Department

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 11, 2026 at 8:59 PM PST
Oxnard Police Depatment

Police commander passes away while attending training event in Orange County.

Ventura County's law enforcement community has been rocked by news of the death of a longtime police officer.

Oxnard Police Department Commander Scott Aaron was in Orange County last week for a training program. Police Department officials say when he didn't show up for Thursday afternoon and Friday morning events, the Orange County Sheriff's Department was asked to do a welfare check.

They found Aaron's body in his hotel room. An autopsy is pending, but foul play isn't suspected.

Aaron served in the Marines before starting a career in law enforcement in 1996. He joined the Oxnard Police Department in 2002, and was promoted to the rank of commander last May.

There's no word yet about memorial services.
