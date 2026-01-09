Ventura County man convicted of using forged documents to try to get custody of his daughter

Ventura County prosecutors say a man who wanted custody of his young daughter has been convicted of trying to steal his child using forged legal documents.

Prosecutors say Jose Santos Villalobos claimed he had been granted temporary custody of his daughter following an emergency court hearing.

He presented documents to law enforcement officers and the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. But, investigators say the judge identified on the forms confirmed that he had never signed them. They say the documents were forged.

Villalobos was convicted in a jury trial of attempted child abduction, forgery, filing forged documents, and disobeying a court order.

The Oxnard man is potentially facing more than four years in prison when he’s sentenced next month.