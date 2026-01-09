Officer stabbed and suspect shot in a Port Hueneme confrontation

A confrontation led to a police officer being stabbed and a man being shot in Port Hueneme.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Willowbrook Drive on Thursday afternoon by a Ventura County Behavioral Health team to assist with a situation.

Police say a man stabbed one of their officers in the face, which led to an officer shooting the suspect.

Both the officer and the suspect are reported to be in stable condition.