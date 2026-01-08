2026
California Coast News

Ventura County woman who caused a fatal street racing crash sentenced

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 8, 2026 at 12:24 PM PST
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

A 77-year-old Santa Paula man was killed in the 2023 crash.

A 24-year-old Ventura County woman will serve two years in state prison for a street racing accident that left a man dead.

The incident happened in August of 2023, on Highway 101 near Olive Mill Road in Montecito.

Ricki Newton of Oxnard was racing a friend home in August of 2023 on Highway 101 near Olive Mill Road in Montecito. She was traveling at more than 110 miles an hour when she lost control of her vehicle.

She hit an SUV, causing it to crash. Louis Hernandez Jr., 77, of Santa Paula, was thrown from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Newton pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco