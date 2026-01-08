Ventura County woman who caused a fatal street racing crash sentenced

A 24-year-old Ventura County woman will serve two years in state prison for a street racing accident that left a man dead.

The incident happened in August of 2023, on Highway 101 near Olive Mill Road in Montecito.

Ricki Newton of Oxnard was racing a friend home in August of 2023 on Highway 101 near Olive Mill Road in Montecito. She was traveling at more than 110 miles an hour when she lost control of her vehicle.

She hit an SUV, causing it to crash. Louis Hernandez Jr., 77, of Santa Paula, was thrown from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Newton pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter.