7-term Ventura County congresswoman decides not to seek re-election

A congresswoman who’s represented most of Ventura County for more than a decade has announced she won’t seek re-election this year.

Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley of Westlake Village announced Thursday that she won’t seek an eighth term in office.

Brownley has been known for her efforts to support veterans and protect the environment. In her written statement, she highlighted some of her accomplishments, but didn't mention what led to her decision. She easily won re-election in 2024.

Despite some changes to the 26th Congressional District due to Proposition 50, voter registration in the district leans heavily Democratic.

The vacancy created by her announcement is expected to create a scramble to fill a seat that political observers believed would remain solidly Democratic with Brownley.