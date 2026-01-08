2026
California Coast News

7-term Ventura County congresswoman decides not to seek re-election

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 8, 2026 at 12:19 PM PST
Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village has announced she won't see re-election in 2026.
Office of Julia Brownley
Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley of Westlake Village was first elected in 2012. In a written statement, she didn't say what led to her decision.

A congresswoman who’s represented most of Ventura County for more than a decade has announced she won’t seek re-election this year.

Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley of Westlake Village announced Thursday that she won’t seek an eighth term in office.

Brownley has been known for her efforts to support veterans and protect the environment. In her written statement, she highlighted some of her accomplishments, but didn't mention what led to her decision. She easily won re-election in 2024.

Despite some changes to the 26th Congressional District due to Proposition 50, voter registration in the district leans heavily Democratic.

The vacancy created by her announcement is expected to create a scramble to fill a seat that political observers believed would remain solidly Democratic with Brownley.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
