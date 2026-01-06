SoCalGas is looking to close its 43 branch offices, including five in the Tri-Counties

A major utility company plans to close its 43 branch offices , including the five in the Tri-Counties.

Southern California Gas Company officials feel the offices are underutilized. They said that most people now prefer to conduct business online or over the phone. The company also has deals with nearly 400 drug stores, supermarkets, and other locations where people can pay bills in person.

SoCalGas filed an application with the California Public Utilities Commission last year to shut down the branches, stating that the move would save the company and ultimately benefit its customers.

Plans are in the works for six public hearings on the proposal, but only two have been scheduled so far, in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, with a third set for February, which will be held online.

SoCal Gas currently has branch offices in Oxnard, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo.

