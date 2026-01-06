Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro to headline Santa Barbara film festival event

It could be one of the biggest gatherings ever of star power at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival .

Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro are set to be honored with the 2026 festival’s Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award.

All three are Academy Award-winning actors. They're all 2026 Golden Globe nominees for the roles in the Paul Thomas Anderson movie One Battle After Another, which is expected to get a number of Academy Award nominations.

The Cinema Vanguard Award will be presented on February 9. It goes to actors who take part in unique, artistic projects. Past winners include Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Paul Giamatti, Martin Scorsese, and Adrian Brody.

The 2026 festival will run from February 4 to 14 in Santa Barbara.