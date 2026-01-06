2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Excavator operator injured when storm-damaged rail line collapses on the Gaviota Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:52 PM PST
An excavator sits upside down in a muddy trench next to a railroad line. Part of the trench extends under the line, where the wooden ties have collapsed.
Santa Barbara County Fire
An excavator operator was injured Tuesday when a section of damaged rail line, and track embankment collapsed on the Gaviota Coast.

The damaged rail will be closed to passenger and freight traffic for an undetermined period.

An excavator operator working to repair a section of storm-damaged rail line in Santa Barbara County was injured when the tracks and embankment collapsed.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, 17 miles west of Goleta on the Gaviota Coast. The excavator was on the train tracks, working on debris removal along the storm-damaged rail line.

"The washout was large enough that the tracks themselves were suspended in mid-air, with no support beneath them," said Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Mike Gray. "When the excavator came across that portion of track, the track wasn't able to support it. It fell into the washout area, which is about ten feet deep and 20 feet long."

The excavator operator suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The damaged rail will be closed to passenger and freight traffic for an undetermined period. Amtrak is using buses to connect passengers past the damaged area.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsrailroadamtrak
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco