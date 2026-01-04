2026
Tri-Counties congressman thinks U.S. actions in Venezuela have destabilized the region

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 4, 2026 at 9:46 PM PST
Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara being interviewed by KCLU's Lance Orozco in June.
Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara feels the actions hurt U.S. standing in the global picture.

A congressman who represents much of the Tri-Counties is blasting the United States incursion in Venezuela.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara called the Trump Administration's actions reckless, and destabilizing.

Carbajal said without a clear plan for what happens next in Venezuela, there is a dangerous power vacuum, one which could plunge the entire region into chaos.

The congressman thinks the military action undermines the global standing of the United States.

He said the deposed Venenzuelan President was an illegitimate leader, but that the U.S. actions risk dragging American into another open-ended conflict.
