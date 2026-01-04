Tri-Counties congressman thinks U.S. actions in Venezuela have destabilized the region

A congressman who represents much of the Tri-Counties is blasting the United States incursion in Venezuela.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara called the Trump Administration's actions reckless, and destabilizing.

Carbajal said without a clear plan for what happens next in Venezuela, there is a dangerous power vacuum, one which could plunge the entire region into chaos.

The congressman thinks the military action undermines the global standing of the United States.

He said the deposed Venenzuelan President was an illegitimate leader, but that the U.S. actions risk dragging American into another open-ended conflict.