Auntie Bev, former journalist and educator, uses TikTok to teach vocabulary to the masses
Beverly Mahone-Gibbs, best known online as Auntie Bev, has created a TikTok and Instagram presence with millions of followers, where she explains the meaning of different vocabulary words.
Some days, it’s just about a word she feels like people need to learn about, but most days, her word of the day comments on a current political situation.
Auntie Bev joins host Robin Young to talk about the power of words.
