Up, up and away! Santa Barbara Airport back in action after rain related closures

Santa Barbara Airport is open again, after being closed twice due to flooding from heavy rainfall.

More than 6.4" of rain was recorded at the airport, leading to some runway flooding.

The airport was closed early Christmas morning. It reopened at around 9:30 a.m., but additional rain forced its closure a second time, on Christmas afternoon. The airport finally reopened again just after 9 Friday morning.

The situation led to flight cancellations and delays. But, as of Friday morning the airport is reported to be fully operation, and no additional closures are