Up, up and away! Santa Barbara Airport back in action after rain related closures

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 26, 2025 at 4:17 PM PST
Delta Air Lines returned to Santa Barbara Airport Friday afternoon with a flight arriving from Salt Lake City.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

Santa Barbara Airport is open again, after being closed twice due to flooding from heavy rainfall.

More than 6.4" of rain was recorded at the airport, leading to some runway flooding.

The airport was closed early Christmas morning. It reopened at around 9:30 a.m., but additional rain forced its closure a second time, on Christmas afternoon. The airport finally reopened again just after 9 Friday morning.

The situation led to flight cancellations and delays. But, as of Friday morning the airport is reported to be fully operation, and no additional closures are

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
