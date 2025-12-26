2025
California Coast News

Rainfall totals continue to climb from multi-day storm activity in Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 26, 2025 at 2:33 PM PST
Rainfall from the December storm fills San Ysidro Creek.
John Palminteri
/
KCLU
Rainfall from the December storm fills San Ysidro Creek.

Some coastal areas have had more than 4" of rain, while some numbers in the region's mountains top 11".

The rainfall totals continue to climb in the Tri-Counties, as a powerful winter storm hits the region.

The numbers range from around 4" on the coast to more than 11" in some moountain areas.

In Ventura County, Ventura is up to 3.9" of rain, Oxnard 4.1", Newbury Park 5.1", and Ojai 6.7".

In Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara has had 5" of rain, San Marcos Pass 8.5", and Lompoc 4.4".

And, in San Luis Obispo County, Oceano had 1.7" of rain, and San Luis Obispo 2".

Meteorologists say the heaviest rainfall has already occured, and that the storm activity will wrap up Friday night.
