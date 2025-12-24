Powerful storm hits the Tri-Counties, but no serious flooding problems reported

A major storm fueled by an atmospheric river hit the Tri-Counties, dumping close to ten inches of rain in parts of the region.

The storm hit the Central and South Coast Tuesday night and Wednesday, with some of the heaviest rain coming during the overnight areas.

There were reports of street flooding, downed trees, and some localized power outages, but no major issues were reported.

Rainfall totals ranged from nearly 4" on the coast to close to 10" in the mountains.

In Ventura County, Thousand Oaks recorded 3.9" of rain, Oxnard 3.2", Ventura 3.3" and Ojai 4.7".

In Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara had 3.8" of rain, San Marcos Pass 6.7", Solvang 4.1", and Santa Maria 1.3".

John Palminteri / KCLU A rain soaked Santa Barbara street Wednesday.

Rainfall totals were much lower on the Central Coast. Nipomo had 1.3" of rain, and San Luis Obispo 1.5".

The highest rainfall totals in the region were in the mountains. Old Man Mountain in Ventura County had 9.3" of rain.

Another system is expected to bring more rainfall on Christmas Day. The rainfall totals are predicted to be much lower, but it comes on top of already saturated hillsides, so that could potentially create problems.