Major storm could dump 4 to 7" of rain in some Tri-Counties communities
Storm set the stage for potential street flooding, debris flows in wildfire burn zones.
What’s being called a potentially dangerous storm, which could trigger street flooding and debris flows in wildfire burn areas, is on track to hit the Tri-Counties.
The first wave of the atmospheric river is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday, with a second wave on Christmas Day.
The heaviest rain is predicted for the South Coast. Coastal and inland areas south of Point Conception could see 4 to 7” of rain, with 6 to 14” possible in the mountains.
North of Point Conception, 2 to 4” of rain is expected for coastal and inland areas.
A flood watch is in effect for the entire region. Thunderstorms are also a possibility.
The heavy rain is expected to ease by Friday, although some light showers may still be possible.