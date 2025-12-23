2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Major storm could dump 4 to 7" of rain in some Tri-Counties communities

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 23, 2025 at 3:56 PM PST
A view through a rain-spattered vehicle windshield while driving on a freeway.
KCLU

Storm set the stage for potential street flooding, debris flows in wildfire burn zones.

What’s being called a potentially dangerous storm, which could trigger street flooding and debris flows in wildfire burn areas, is on track to hit the Tri-Counties.

The first wave of the atmospheric river is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday, with a second wave on Christmas Day.

The heaviest rain is predicted for the South Coast. Coastal and inland areas south of Point Conception could see 4 to 7” of rain, with 6 to 14” possible in the mountains.

North of Point Conception, 2 to 4” of rain is expected for coastal and inland areas.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire region. Thunderstorms are also a possibility.

The heavy rain is expected to ease by Friday, although some light showers may still be possible.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsstormwinter stormfloodsdebris flows
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco