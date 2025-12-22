Bill from Santa Barbara congressman signed into law by president expands support for firefighters

The president signed into law a bill co-authored by a Santa Barbara congressman, which adds cancer-related disability and death benefits for firefighters.

Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters in America. But, up until now, the Public Safety Officers Benefit Program didn’t cover service-related cancer deaths.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara co-authored the bipartisan legislation.

It covers specific types of work-related cancer deaths. The law is also retroactive.