2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Bill from Santa Barbara congressman signed into law by president expands support for firefighters

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 22, 2025 at 4:13 PM PST
Two rows of fire trucks are lit up at night.
Conner Betts
/
Unsplash

The legislation expands aid for firefighters who have work-related cancers.

The president signed into law a bill co-authored by a Santa Barbara congressman, which adds cancer-related disability and death benefits for firefighters.

Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters in America. But, up until now, the Public Safety Officers Benefit Program didn’t cover service-related cancer deaths.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara co-authored the bipartisan legislation.

It covers specific types of work-related cancer deaths. The law is also retroactive.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsfirefightercancer
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco