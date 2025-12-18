One dead after a commuter train and a pickup truck collided in Ventura County

One person is dead after a commuter train and a pickup truck collided in Ventura County.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. on Thursday near Las Posas and Lewis Roads, outside Camarillo. A southbound Metrolink train hit the pickup. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were 14 passengers and two crew members on board the train. None of them was hurt.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.