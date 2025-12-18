2025
California Coast News

One dead after a commuter train and a pickup truck collided in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 18, 2025 at 5:05 PM PST
Ventura County Fire Department
The incident happened near Camarillo on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. on Thursday near Las Posas and Lewis Roads, outside Camarillo. A southbound Metrolink train hit the pickup. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were 14 passengers and two crew members on board the train. None of them was hurt.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
