Federal agency has taken over regulation of controversial oil pipeline in Santa Barbara County

There’s yet another major development this week in the battle over whether a pipeline which ruptured in Santa Barbara County should be allowed to resume operations.

Sable Offshore Corporation has been working to restart the pipeline which caused a more than 140,000 gallon oil spill on the Gaviota Coast.

The State Fire Marshal’s office was reviewing the effort, because it’s the agency which often regulates pipeline safety. But, with the agency still looking at unresolved concerns, a few weeks ago Sable announced it was asking a federal agency to take over regulation of the pipeline.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration notified Sable that it recognizes the pipeline as something it would regulate.

PHMSA states that it considers the Company’s pipeline to be an “active” pipeline according to its regulations. So, does the federal action clear the way for the pipeline to operate? It's still unclear.

There are also some unresolved lawsuits by environmental groups seeking to block the project.

This news came a day after Santa Barbara County Supervisors rejected Sable’s request for the county to approve the ownership change of the pipeline, and other related oil facilities. Some county issued permits for the facilities operations are tied to ownership.

Sable officials have said if they can’t get permission to restart the pipeline, it may turn to ocean tankers to move oil from its three offshore oil platforms to its processing facilities.