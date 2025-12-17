SpaceX conducts sixth rocket launch this month from the Central Coast
At least one more flight is on the schedule at Vandenberg Space Force Base before the end of the year.
SpaceX conducted its sixth rocket launch of the month on Wednesday morning, sending a batch of communications satellites into orbit.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:27 a.m., carrying 27 Starlink communications satellites. The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.
SpaceX has one more launch scheduled from the Central Coast before the end of the year. A December 27 flight is set to carry a payload into orbit for the Italian Space Agency and the Italian Ministry of Defense.