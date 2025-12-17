SpaceX conducts sixth rocket launch this month from the Central Coast

SpaceX conducted its sixth rocket launch of the month on Wednesday morning, sending a batch of communications satellites into orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:27 a.m., carrying 27 Starlink communications satellites. The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.

SpaceX has one more launch scheduled from the Central Coast before the end of the year. A December 27 flight is set to carry a payload into orbit for the Italian Space Agency and the Italian Ministry of Defense.