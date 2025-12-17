2025
California Coast News

Santa Barbara man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run death

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 17, 2025 at 11:41 AM PST
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say the man hit a pedestrian with his SUV, and then fled the scene. He turned himself a few days later.

A man has been sentenced to two years in state prison for a fatal hit-and-run death in Santa Barbara.

Prosecutors say Brock Hoffman was driving an SUV that hit Juan Lopez on Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara in June of 2024. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hoffman fled, but turned himself in a few days after the collision.

Hoffman entered a no-contest plea to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Lopez was a father and well-known in the neighborhood because he worked as a manager at a nearby supermarket.
