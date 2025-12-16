Small earthquake rattles parts of Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

The quake hit at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday morning. The epicenter of the magnitude 3.3 temblor was four miles south of Ojai.

There were no reports of injuries or damage. People reported feeling the quake in parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

The earthquake was followed by a string of about a half dozen smaller quakes centered in the same area. but they were all magnitude 2 or smaller.