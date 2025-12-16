2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Small earthquake rattles parts of Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:15 PM PST
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Tuesday morning.
USGS
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Tuesday morning.

Epicenter of the magnitude 3.3 quake was in the mountains about 4 miles south of Ojai.

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

The quake hit at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday morning. The epicenter of the magnitude 3.3 temblor was four miles south of Ojai.

There were no reports of injuries or damage. People reported feeling the quake in parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

The earthquake was followed by a string of about a half dozen smaller quakes centered in the same area. but they were all magnitude 2 or smaller.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsquakeearthquakeventura earthquake
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco