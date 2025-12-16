Heavy rain for Christmas? Forecasters say it's a possibility for the Tri-Counties

The sunny weather we’re enjoying will be with us for the next few days, but a major storm could be arriving just in time for Christmas.

Since it’s still a week away, the computer models differ in their timing. But, National Weather Service meteorologists believe potentially heavy rain is likely from December 23 through Christmas Day.

The models indicate the potential for an atmospheric river event, which could bring a couple of inches of rain, as well as a possibility of street flooding and debris flows in burn scars.

If you have travel plans or have family or friends coming to visit, you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast for the next few days. Forecasters say we should have a clearer picture by the weekend.