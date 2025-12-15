2025
California Coast News

New statistics show a slight unemployment drop in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 15, 2025 at 3:45 PM PST
California Employment Development Department
The latest numbers are now available, following a delay caused by the federal shutdown. Among other things, it indicates that the statewide jobless rate has increased slightly.

The federal shutdown delayed the release of unemployment data for the Tri-Counties, but the latest numbers show a drop in the jobless rate for the region.

The unemployment rate in Ventura County was 5.3% in August. It dropped to 5.1% in September. Santa Barbara County’s month-to-month jobless rate went from 4.7% to 4.5%.

Additionally, San Luis Obispo County also experienced a decline in the unemployment rate. It went from 5% in August to 4.8% in September.

Statewide, there was a slight uptick in unemployment. It went from 5.5% in August to 5.6% in September. The state plans to release the unemployment numbers for October and November together in early January.
