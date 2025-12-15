New statistics show a slight unemployment drop in the Tri-Counties

The federal shutdown delayed the release of unemployment data for the Tri-Counties, but the latest numbers show a drop in the jobless rate for the region.

The unemployment rate in Ventura County was 5.3% in August. It dropped to 5.1% in September. Santa Barbara County’s month-to-month jobless rate went from 4.7% to 4.5%.

Additionally, San Luis Obispo County also experienced a decline in the unemployment rate. It went from 5% in August to 4.8% in September.

Statewide, there was a slight uptick in unemployment. It went from 5.5% in August to 5.6% in September. The state plans to release the unemployment numbers for October and November together in early January.