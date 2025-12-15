Holiday movie marathon set for this weekend in Ventura County
A Ventura County community is doing its best to get you in the holiday spirit this weekend.
The City of Moorpark and the nonprofit High Street Arts Center are hosting their annual Holiday Movie Marathon this weekend. The daylong event on Saturday features five family-friendly holiday movie classics.
They’ll show A Charlie Brown Christmas, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
Between screenings at the Arts Center, there will be holiday-themed events. You can find the complete schedule here.