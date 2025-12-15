Authorities break up a mail theft ring that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in Ventura County

Investigators say they've broken up a mail theft ring that stole and cashed hundreds of thousands of dollars in checks from affluent neighborhoods in Ventura County.

They became aware of the operation several months ago, following a string of mail thefts in the Ojai Valley. They identified two men from the Los Angeles area as the leaders of the operation.

The checks were being cashed with stolen or counterfeit identification cards. The ring was also targeting wealthy communities in Los Angeles County.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Weapons and cash seized during the investigation of a mail theft ring in Ventura County.

Some of the stolen money was used to buy luxury vehicles, which were then used as getaway cars. Investigators arrested two men and seized $700,000 worth of vehicles, guns, and more than $35,000 in cash.