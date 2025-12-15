2025
Authorities break up a mail theft ring that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 15, 2025 at 2:17 PM PST
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Investigators say the ring targeted affluent communities and used some of the money to buy luxury vehicles used as getaway cars.

Investigators say they've broken up a mail theft ring that stole and cashed hundreds of thousands of dollars in checks from affluent neighborhoods in Ventura County.

They became aware of the operation several months ago, following a string of mail thefts in the Ojai Valley. They identified two men from the Los Angeles area as the leaders of the operation.

The checks were being cashed with stolen or counterfeit identification cards. The ring was also targeting wealthy communities in Los Angeles County.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Some of the stolen money was used to buy luxury vehicles, which were then used as getaway cars. Investigators arrested two men and seized $700,000 worth of vehicles, guns, and more than $35,000 in cash.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
