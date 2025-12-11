Santa Barbara-based international aid group receives national recognition from Time Magazine

Time Magazine has named its Person Of The Year, along with some other major honorees, and one of its annual tributes is going to a Santa Barbara-based international aid group.

The magazine gave its Dreamer Of The Year award to Direct Relief. The nonprofit supplies medicine and medical supplies to people affected by disasters and conflicts around the world. It helps support medical professionals in communities with little or no resources.

Time gives the award to a person or group it feels is working tirelessly to protect, restore, and champion dreams.

Word of the honors for Direct Relief came as Time was announcing its Person Of The Year. This year, it’s going to the people who imagined, designed, and built AI.