Parts of Ventura County rattled by string of small earthquakes

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:23 PM PST
The largest in a string of earthquakes to rattle parts of Ventura County Thursday was a magnitude 3.1 temblor, which occured at 10:27 a.m. There were no reports of injuries. or damage.
More than two dozen small quakes were recorded during a three-hour period on Thursday. Most of the seismic activity happened northwest of Fillmore and was too small to be felt.

Parts of Ventura County were rocked by a swarm of earthquakes on Thursday.

More than two dozen small quakes rattled the mountains northwest of Fillmore. The series of quakes started at around 9:30 a.m.

The largest was a magnitude 3.1 quake at 10:27 a.m., with an epicenter about nine miles northwest of Fillmore. The quakes in the series were centered in the same general area, with the majority ranging between magnitudes 1 and 2.

Most of the quakes in the series were too small to be felt by anyone. There were no reports of injuries or damage.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco