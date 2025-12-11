Parts of Ventura County rattled by string of small earthquakes

Parts of Ventura County were rocked by a swarm of earthquakes on Thursday.

More than two dozen small quakes rattled the mountains northwest of Fillmore. The series of quakes started at around 9:30 a.m.

The largest was a magnitude 3.1 quake at 10:27 a.m., with an epicenter about nine miles northwest of Fillmore. The quakes in the series were centered in the same general area, with the majority ranging between magnitudes 1 and 2.

Most of the quakes in the series were too small to be felt by anyone. There were no reports of injuries or damage.