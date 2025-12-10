2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Proposal to rename Santa Barbara County post office after veteran advances in Congress

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 10, 2025 at 2:46 PM PST
Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara (second from left) with retired Brigadier General Frederick Lopez (third from left). Carbajal sponsored legislation to rename the post office after the Marine veteran.
Office of Salud Carbajal
Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara (second from left) with retired Brig. Gen. Frederick Lopez (third from left). Carbajal sponsored legislation to rename the post office after the Marine veteran.

The House of Representatives passed a bill to rename Goleta's South Patterson Post Office after retired Brig. Gen. Frederick Lopez.

The House of Representatives passed a bill to rename a post office after a decorated veteran from the Tri-Counties.

The legislation calls for the South Patterson post office in Goleta to be named after retired Brig. Gen. Fredrick Lopez. He's is from Santa Barbara County. He joined the Marines in 1967, after graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Lopez received a Bronze Star for his leadership as a platoon commander in the Vietnam War. He served in the Marines for three decades, and after retiring in 1998, served as an advocate for veterans groups.

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara introduced the legislation to rename the library after Lopez. Carbajal is also a Marine veteran.

The bill now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsgoletapost officemarinessalud carbajal
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco