Proposal to rename Santa Barbara County post office after veteran advances in Congress

The House of Representatives passed a bill to rename a post office after a decorated veteran from the Tri-Counties.

The legislation calls for the South Patterson post office in Goleta to be named after retired Brig. Gen. Fredrick Lopez. He's is from Santa Barbara County. He joined the Marines in 1967, after graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Lopez received a Bronze Star for his leadership as a platoon commander in the Vietnam War. He served in the Marines for three decades, and after retiring in 1998, served as an advocate for veterans groups.

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara introduced the legislation to rename the library after Lopez. Carbajal is also a Marine veteran.

The bill now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration.