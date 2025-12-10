2025
California Coast News

Making a bus ride easier: Ventura County's intercity bus service now offering contactless payment

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 10, 2025 at 2:43 PM PST
A VCTC bus on Highway 101 in the Camarillo area.
VCTC
A VCTC bus on Highway 101 in the Camarillo area.

Seniors and Medicare cardholders can now use the Tap2Ride system for contactless payment with credit and debit cards.

People who qualify for discounts on Ventura County’s intercity transit system can now use debit or credit cards for contactless payment.

The Ventura County Transportation Commission’s Intercity service is using the Tap2Ride system. People can use it by registering their Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards.

The reduced one-way fares are 80 cents for people 65 and older and for Medicare cardholders.

You can register your cards at Ventura County's transit website.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
