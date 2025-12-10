Making a bus ride easier: Ventura County's intercity bus service now offering contactless payment

People who qualify for discounts on Ventura County’s intercity transit system can now use debit or credit cards for contactless payment.

The Ventura County Transportation Commission’s Intercity service is using the Tap2Ride system. People can use it by registering their Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards.

The reduced one-way fares are 80 cents for people 65 and older and for Medicare cardholders.

You can register your cards at Ventura County's transit website.