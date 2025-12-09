The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team will play a match with Chile at UC Santa Barbara

A major event for American soccer fans will take place in the Tri-Counties.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will play Chile on January 27 at UC Santa Barbara’s Harder Stadium .

The U.S. team is the most successful in the history of international women’s soccer, having won four FIFA championships and five Olympic gold medals.

The U.S. team will train in January at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, which is home to the LA Galaxy Major League Soccer franchise.

Presale tickets for the Harder Stadium match go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with public onsale beginning Friday morning.

The match against Chile may be an exhibition, but it will get significant media coverage. TBS and HBO Max will televise it live, and the Westwood One Radio Network will present it on the radio.

The U.S. women’s team trained at UCSB in 1991 and 2019, and at Westmont College in 2023.

While the FIFA Men’s World Cup includes matches in the United States next year, the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup will take place next September in Poland.