Why playgrounds matter for both children and adults

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 5, 2025 at 8:02 AM PST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Finding your bliss.

Kids immediately find joy and bliss in a playground. Photographer Stefen Chow wants adults to reconnect to that same feeling.

About Stefen Chow

Stefen Chow is a Malaysian photographer, director and artist based in Beijing, China. In 2013, Chow's portrait of iconic Chinese artist and activist Ai Wei Wei was awarded at the World Press Photo. He is also known for his project "The Poverty Line," which contextualizes global poverty.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

