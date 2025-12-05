2025
Ventura County community getting new police chief

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 5, 2025 at 1:13 PM PST
City of Ojai

Captain Tyler Abbott named as Ojai's new top cop.

A Ventura County community is set to welcome a new police chief.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Tyler Abbott has been selected to be Ojai's new Chief of Police. Abbott has been with the Sheriff's Office for 25 years and has served in various capacities, including patrol officer and head of the agency's Training and Development Unit. He's familiar with Ojai, having worked there as a patrol officer and sergeant during his career.

He'll take over the post in January from Captain Steve Jenkins, who is being promoted to Commander with the Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has a contract with the City of Ojai to provide its law enforcement services.
