UC Santa Barbara Police detectives call mysterious death of UC Santa Barbara student accidental

The mysterious death of a UC Santa Barbara student in February has been ruled the result of an accidental fall.

18-year-old student Liz Hamel died six days after a fall from UCSB’s San Rafael Residence Hall. She left a Goleta restaurant with a young man, and was found dead at the base of the residence hall a short time later.

After there were no clear indications about that had occured, the family hired a private investigator to look into the death.

UC Santa Barbara Police investigators say after a months long investigation which included an interview with someone identified as a person of interest, they concluded the fall was an accident.

In a statement, department officials said their hearts and thoughts are with family, and friends who suffered a terrible loss.