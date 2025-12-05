Two die in head-on crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County

CHP investigators believe alcohol was a factor in a head-on traffic collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, which left two people dead and a third seriously injured.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday on the PCH, near Deer Creek Road. It was just northwest of the Ventura/Los Angeles County line.

Investigators say a northbound car crossed over the center line and hit a southbound SUV head-on. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was seriously injured.

The CHP is seeking possible witnesses to gather more information about what led up to the crash.