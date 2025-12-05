2025
California Coast News

Two die in head-on crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 5, 2025 at 1:28 PM PST
Blue light bars on a police car.
Max Fleischmann
/
Unsplash

CHP investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the collision near the Ventura-Los Angeles County line.

CHP investigators believe alcohol was a factor in a head-on traffic collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, which left two people dead and a third seriously injured.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday on the PCH, near Deer Creek Road. It was just northwest of the Ventura/Los Angeles County line.

Investigators say a northbound car crossed over the center line and hit a southbound SUV head-on. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was seriously injured.

The CHP is seeking possible witnesses to gather more information about what led up to the crash.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
