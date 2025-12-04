Endowment created to fund mental health services for Santa Barbara County first responders

Some of the money raised from a star-studded concert in Santa Barbara County will be used to establish a permanent endowment to support free, confidential mental health services for the county’s first responders.

The September concert by the nonprofit group One805 featured acts including country superstar Tricia Yearwood, classic rock musicians Elliot Easton and Alan Parsons, and the rock group Good Charlotte.

One805 was set up in the wake of the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow to provide equipment and support programs for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

One of the most significant efforts it funds is free, confidential mental health services for first responders, to help them deal with the traumatic stress they can face.

While the county provides services, they're rarely used due to concerns about the stigma of being identified as needing help. First responders are also worried it could impact their career advancement.

One805 founders Richard and Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith say their goal is to create an endowment that will permanently fund the counseling.

“Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the Santa Barbara County chiefs, and Richard and I got together and had a brainstorming session,” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith.

“We realized if we got $10 million and invested it, Santa Barbara County’s first responders would be covered for mental wellness. The first million dollars is from an anonymous donor, and the second is from the donors at the One805 event."

The nonprofit has provided more than 2600 hours of free counseling services to first responders and their families since 2022.

Plans are underway for another major One805 fundraising concert in September 2026. Money from tickets pays for the concert, with profits going to One805’s programs. All donations go directly to the fund, which is administered by the county’s fire and police chiefs.