Well known Ventura County doctor, and his wife identified as victims of double murder

A well-known Ventura County radiologist and his wife have been identified as the victims of a weekend double murder.

It happened Sunday, in the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley.Witnesses told police they saw a man walk up to the garage of the house, and then heard a volley of gunshots.Dr. Eric Cordes and his wife Vicki were fatally wounded in their driveway. The two victims were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Simi Valley Police say a suicide which occurred in Chino later in the day yesterday might be connected to the double murder. A body was found along with a burning car.The name of the man found dead in Chino hasn’t been released.

Dr. Cordes was a longtime physician who had served the community for more than three decades.

