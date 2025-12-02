2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Well known Ventura County doctor, and his wife identified as victims of double murder

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:16 AM PST
Dr. Eric Cordes and his wife Vicki were the victims of a weekend shooting at their Simi Valley home.
Focus Medical Imaging
Dr. Eric Cordes and his wife Vicki were the victims of a weekend shooting at their Simi Valley home.

Detectives looking at man who killed himself in Chino as a possible suspect in the murders.

A well-known Ventura County radiologist and his wife have been identified as the victims of a weekend double murder.

It happened Sunday, in the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley.Witnesses told police they saw a man walk up to the garage of the house, and then heard a volley of gunshots.Dr. Eric Cordes and his wife Vicki were fatally wounded in their driveway. The two victims were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Simi Valley Police say a suicide which occurred in Chino later in the day yesterday might be connected to the double murder. A body was found along with a burning car.The name of the man found dead in Chino hasn’t been released.

Dr. Cordes was a longtime physician who had served the community for more than three decades.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssimi valleymurder suspect
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco