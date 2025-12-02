2025
California Coast News

SpaceX conducts first rocket launch in December from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 2, 2025 at 9:23 AM PST
The view from a SpaceX Starlink satellite in orbit.
SpaceX
A batch of Starlink satellites in orbit set for deployment.

27 Starlink satellites launched into orbit Monday night.

SpaceX conducted its first launch of December from the Central Coast, sending 27 communications satellites into orbit.

A Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:28 Monday night. It carried a payload of 27 Starlink satellites. It was the 20th flight for the reusable first stage booster, which landed on a barge off the West Coast.

SpaceX has a busy flight schedule planned for Vandenberg. There are launches set for this Thursday, Sunday, and for December 10th. All three launches on the schedule are payloads of Starlink communications satellites.
