SpaceX conducts first rocket launch in December from the Central Coast

SpaceX conducted its first launch of December from the Central Coast, sending 27 communications satellites into orbit.

A Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:28 Monday night. It carried a payload of 27 Starlink satellites. It was the 20th flight for the reusable first stage booster, which landed on a barge off the West Coast.

SpaceX has a busy flight schedule planned for Vandenberg. There are launches set for this Thursday, Sunday, and for December 10th. All three launches on the schedule are payloads of Starlink communications satellites.