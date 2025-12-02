2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

South Coast teen dies in skateboarding accident

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 2, 2025 at 8:17 AM PST
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Tayden Tomblin, who died following a skateboarding accident during the holiday weekend.
Tomblin Family
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Tayden Tomblin, who died following a skateboarding accident during the holiday weekend.

GoFundMe account set up to help family San Marcos High School senior Tayden Tomblin.

There is shock in a South Coast community over the death of a high school student in a skateboarding accident.

Tayden Tomblin died as the result of a head injury from the accident while on a holiday weekend outing with his family in Los Angeles. He was a senior at Santa Barbara’s San Marcos High School.

He was a well known student at the high school, and was a member of the water polo and swim teams. The high school has been offering counseling to students, and staff members trying to cope with the tragedy.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Tomblin’s family.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsgofundmehigh school
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco