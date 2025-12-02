South Coast teen dies in skateboarding accident

There is shock in a South Coast community over the death of a high school student in a skateboarding accident.

Tayden Tomblin died as the result of a head injury from the accident while on a holiday weekend outing with his family in Los Angeles. He was a senior at Santa Barbara’s San Marcos High School.

He was a well known student at the high school, and was a member of the water polo and swim teams. The high school has been offering counseling to students, and staff members trying to cope with the tragedy.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Tomblin’s family.