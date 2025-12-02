Songwriting legend John Prine is at the center of concert documentary 'You Got Gold'

Multiple Grammy-winning songwriter John Prine died of COVID-19 complications in April 2020. More than two years later, on what would have been Prine’s 76th birthday, musicians gathered to pay tribute. Now, a new documentary film, “You Got Gold: A Celebration of John Prine,” captures those concerts.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Fiona Whelan Prine, Prine’s widow, and producer of the concerts and the film.

