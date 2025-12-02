Some wild animals relocated from Ventura County sanctuary because it didn't have proper permits

A judge ordered an animal sanctuary in a remote area of Ventura County to pay a number of fines and penalties for illegally housing wildlife ranging from lions to a bear.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials learned what’s called the “Born to be Free” sanctuary near Frazier Park might have a number of animals without proper licensing.A March inspection showed the facility has 15 restricted species, including African lions and leopards.

Prosecutors say the owner told them she thought the animals were allowed because the property’s former owner had a restricted species permit.The permits aren’t transferrable. The animals were removed, and taken to licensed facilities around the country.

Under the final judgement, the sanctuary will need to get a valid permit before housing restricted species.It will also have to pay more than $50,000 in penalties, investigative costs, and reimbursement for relocating the animals.