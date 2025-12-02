Body of man found in San Bernardino County identified as suspect in Simi Valley murders

Investigators said an autopsy shows the man suspected of killing a prominent Ventura County doctor, and his wife was the doctor’s son.

Eric Cordes and his wife, Vicki was fatally wounded Sunday at their Simi Valley home.

Witnesses told police they saw a man walk up to the garage of the house, and then heard a volley of gunshots. The two victims were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Surveillance cameras identified a vehicle leaving the shooting scene.

Later in the day Sunday, the badly burned body of a man was found with a burning vehicle in Chino. Investigators believe the man set the car on fire, and then fatally shot himself. They suspected it was connected to the murders.

An autopsy Tuesday identified the man as Keith Cordes. Authorities say the 37-year-old Kentucky man was the son of Eric Cordes, and the stepson of Vicki Cordes.

A gun recovered from the burning car is believed to be the weapon used to kill the couple. The unanswered question is what led to the killings.