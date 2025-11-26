Water contamination scare in Ventura neighborhood turns out to be false call

A scare about possible water contamination in a Ventura neighborhood turned out to be just that, a scare. What city officials say was a faulty test result led to hundreds of people being unable to use their tap water for nearly 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the City of Ventura Water Department said the water system in the Pierpont neighborhood might be contaminated with gasoline. Officials said the water shouldn't be used for drinking, cooking, bathing, or hand washing. It was terrible timing, with people preparing for Thanksgiving.

The city set up two water distribution points for the hundreds of people impacted by the “don’t drink’ order to get bottled water.

Wednesday afternoon, they say that further testing by the outside contractor they use showed the water from the neighborhood was safe to use.They say the test which triggered the emergency order was a false positive.