Man arraigned on charges he threatened to blow up Central Coast synagogues

A man has been arraigned on federal charges that he threatened to bomb some synagogues on the Central Coast.

Elijah Alexander King of San Luis Obispo is accused of using a social media account in August to make a threat that he would blow up every synagogue within a 20-mile radius.

The 36-year-old man was taken into custody. But, investigators say, after he was taken to a hospital for psychiatric monitoring, he used social media to make antisemitic posts and to praise Adolph Hitler. After that, he sent racist e-mails and voicemails to the detective who put him on the psychiatric hold.

King is facing federal charges of making threats involving explosives, making threats through interstate communication, and a count of spreading false information. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance in Los Angeles today.

If convicted of all of the counts, he could potentially face 15 years in federal prison.