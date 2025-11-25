Man arraigned on charges he threatened to blow up Central Coast synagogues
Federal prosecutors say Elijah Alexander King of San Luis Obispo used social media to make threats. He pleaded not guilty to three counts in court on Tuesday.
A man has been arraigned on federal charges that he threatened to bomb some synagogues on the Central Coast.
Elijah Alexander King of San Luis Obispo is accused of using a social media account in August to make a threat that he would blow up every synagogue within a 20-mile radius.
The 36-year-old man was taken into custody. But, investigators say, after he was taken to a hospital for psychiatric monitoring, he used social media to make antisemitic posts and to praise Adolph Hitler. After that, he sent racist e-mails and voicemails to the detective who put him on the psychiatric hold.
King is facing federal charges of making threats involving explosives, making threats through interstate communication, and a count of spreading false information. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance in Los Angeles today.
If convicted of all of the counts, he could potentially face 15 years in federal prison.